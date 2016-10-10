Solange “A Seat at the table” Short Documentary

Check out Solange in her new Documentary taking us through her creative process for her brand new album.
Twitter Unanimously Agrees: Solange’s New Album Is An Instant Classic
22 photos Launch gallery
Twitter Unanimously Agrees: Solange’s New Album Is An Instant Classic
1. Well Done, SolangeSource:Saint Huron 1 of 22
2.2 of 22
3.3 of 22
4.4 of 22
5.5 of 22
6.6 of 22
7.7 of 22
8.8 of 22
9.9 of 22
10.10 of 22
11.11 of 22
12.12 of 22
13.13 of 22
14.14 of 22
15.15 of 22
16.16 of 22
17.17 of 22
18.18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.22 of 22
comments – add yours