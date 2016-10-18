President Obama to Trump: ‘Stop Whining and Worry About Getting Votes’

President Obama is growing seriously impatient with Donald Trump and his claims that the presidential election is going to be rigged. His words were clear: “Stop whining.”

Video: Obama tells Trump to “stop whining” about baseless claims of a rigged election https://t.co/2McEz6Ita6 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) October 18, 2016

On Tuesday in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, POTUS used this opportunity to rip into the Republican presidential nominee stressing that Trump’s rhetoric “threatens to undermine American democracy at its very core, especially the peaceful transfer of power,” NPR reported.

“I have never seen in my lifetime, or in modern political history, any presidential candidate trying to discredit the elections and the elections process before votes have even taken place,” the President said. “It’s unprecedented. It happens to be based on no facts.”

“If Mr. Trump is leading by 10 to 15 points on Election Day and loses, then maybe he can raise some questions,” Obama said on August 4. “That doesn’t seem to be the case today,” he added.

POTUS also made a point to call out Trump’s problematic statements that it’s people of color who live in battle ground states that need to be scrutinized.

“The notion that somehow if Mr. Trump loses Florida it’s because of ‘those people’ that you have to watch out for is both irresponsible, and by the way, doesn’t really show the kind of leadership and toughness that you’d want out of a president,” he continued.

The President also alluded that the reality star is behaving like a child who is upset that he’s losing.

“You start whining before the game’s even over, if whenever things are going badly for you and you lose you start blaming somebody else, then you don’t have what it takes to be in this job,” he said as he pointed behind him to the White House.

“But the larger point that I want to emphasize here is that there is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even, you could even rig America’s elections, in part because they’re so decentralized, and the numbers of votes involved,” President Obama said.

“There’s no evidence that has happened in the past, or that there are instances in which that will happen this time. And so, I’d advise Mr. Trump to stop whining and go try and make his case to get votes,” he concluded.

As Hello Beautiful previously reported, with repeated accusations of sexual assault and sinking poll numbers, Trump has doubled down on his claims that the election is rigged and that it’s crucial for his supporters to monitor certain voting stations in the inner cities. And while Trump has said over and over again that voter fraud is a significant and persistent problem, according to the Washington Post, a recent study found that out of more than billion ballots cast from 2000 to 2014, there were only 31 credible fraud incidents. Yes–only 31.

