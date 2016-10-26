Black Women For Positive Change Working To Repair Nation’s Culture Of Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Black Women for Positive Change is working towards a violence-free America.

The group works with youth and violence-prone adults to raise awareness about anger management and conflict resolution. Group leaders recently held their annual Week of Non-Violence with several violence prevention events across the country.

National Co-Chair of Black Women for Positive Change, Dr. Stephanie Myer, and the Co-Chair of Media and Events, Karen Carrington-Washington, spoke to Roland Martin on Wednesday morning about combating violence among youth and young adults.

Addressing the NFL’s latest domestic violence controversy involving New York Giants kicker Josh Brown, who was released by the team after a probe proved he admitted to abusing his wife surfaced, Martin questioned how important it is to discuss the impact of domestic violence on children who may grow up to become abusers as well.

Dr. Meyer explained America has a history and a legacy of violence, originating with the institution of slavery and the treatment of Native Americans. She then shared there is hope of breaking the cycle of violence in America, regardless of its source.

Whether it be domestic violence, abuse by law enforcement, mentally ill individuals committing violent crimes, or street violence, Meyer said, “The good news is we can change it.”

According to Karen Carrington-Washington, the change starts at home: “Parents need to encourage their children to have self-respect, but children need to see that their parents have self-respect.”

The anti-violence advocate put the onus not only on parents, but on teachers and the community to produce positive role models children can follow.

Carrington-Washington added Black Women for Positive Change’s library of positive media, which consists of several films imploring children to think twice before they act, can also be helpful in stemming violence in our communities.

The anti-violence organization has begun to export their formula of violence prevention to other cities by way of their Week Of Non-Violence Justice And Opportunity initiative.

Black Women for Positive Change commemorated the official 2016 Week of Non-Violence in 18 cities, including Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Pittsburg, Denver and Phoenix.

Dr. Myer said groups of volunteers held forums to talk about negative behaviors, screen the organization’s film Second Thought, and held rap concerts promoting non-violent lyrics and positive images.

For more information, visit http://www.blackwomenforpositivechange.org/

