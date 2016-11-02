Battle Of The Rivals: Final Round

It’s time to crown a winner and find out which team has more knowledge about football.

Battle of the Rivals matches up two rival historically Black colleges and challenges their football trivia knowledge for a chance to win cool prizes. This year’s show, brought to you by Cricket Wireless, took place in Washington, D.C, with host Jamal Jimoh quizzing the contestants on their knowledge of the classic sport.

In the final round, one question decides which team will be the winner of Battle of the Rivals 2016! The question was, “What is the final game of the season?” The answer? “Super Bowl.”

Check out the video above to see whether Team Royal Blue or Team Light Blue answered correctly and earned the title of Battle of the Rivals champion.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: