Dormant FBI Twitter Account Springs To Life Tweeting Info About Clintons, Trump

Less than a week away from Election Day and the surprises keep coming.

One of the strangest occurrences in this year’s election cycle involves a dormant FBI Twitter account suddenly springing back to life and disseminating information about the Clintons and Donald Trump. According to reports, @FBIRecordsVault has not been active in nearly one year.

A few of the tweets sent out by the now active account include:

Hillary R. Clinton: Hillary Rodham Clinton served as U.S. Secretary of State from January 21, 2009 to February 1,… https://t.co/9e7TYx2GVQ — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) October 30, 2016

Fred C. Trump: Fred C. Trump (1905-1999) was a real estate developer and philanthropist. This release consists of… https://t.co/21KgtPpmzk — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) October 30, 2016

Physical Fitness Program Policy Directive and Policy Guide 0676PG: FBI Agents must meet strong physical fitness s… https://t.co/XhT5SUBHAR — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) October 30, 2016

On Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the revived Twitter account and the recent actions of FBI Director James Comey.

Martin said the FBI letter released on Friday by Comey revealing the Bureau has reopened the investigation into Clinton’s email server has absolutely “befuddled” both Republicans and Democrats, causing Republican Political Consultant Shermichael Singleton to say, “I don’t know what’s going on with the FBI.”

According to the NewsOne Now panelist, many in Washington, D.C. agree that what Comey has done is legal, but is inconsistent with the rule that the FBI does not comment or release information on candidates 60 days before an election.

Singleton explained this rule is in place to ensure the FBI does not sway an election for any candidate.

Amber J. Phillips, Co-Director of BLACK, called the latest information dump “heartbreaking” because the nation’s attention has yet again been diverted from important issues.

CJ Jordan, Former Deputy Political Community Affairs Director of the 2016 Republican National Convention, believes “there is internal strife within the FBI” stemming from an earlier review of Clinton’s private email server and FBI Director Comey had every right to send a letter to Congress on Friday and subsequently post the tweets by way of the FBI’s dormant Twitter account.

Singleton stated even though the FBI had the right to release information, Director Comey “should not have done that.

“No agency or agency head has the right to influence an election,” Singleton said, and told Jordan, “You would be naive to have a position that the letter has not had some type of impact on the election.”

Watch the heated debate between Jordan and Singleton over FBI Director James Comey’s alleged attempt to influence the 2016 election in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Protecting Voters From Voter Suppression & Trump’s ‘Army Of Poll Watchers’ On & Before Election Day

Also On 93.9 WKYS: