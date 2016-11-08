Tune Into NewsOne Now’s Election Night Watch Party Tonight On TV One

Join Roland Martin, host and managing editor of NewsOne Now, for six hours of live election night coverage tonight starting at 7PM/6c on TV One.

The special presentation of NewsOne Now will focus on the intense presidential election and political contests from around the nation that directly impact the African-American community.

Martin will deliver election results in real-time accompanied by expert analysis from his panel of guests and discussions with a number of special celebrity guests, activists, and politicians throughout the night.

Among those confirmed to participate in coverage of Election Night 2016 include Kerry Washington, Cedric the Entertainer, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Omar Epps, Tatyana Ali, Bill Bellamy and members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Martin told viewers during Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, “There will be no other place in America where you’ll get the Black perspective on this election [like you will] right here on TV One.”

Be sure to tune in Tuesday night at 7pm /6c on TV One for this monumental event with analysis from an African-American perspective. If you are not able to watch NewsOne Now‘s Election Night coverage on television, TV One will live stream the entire six hours of the show on Facebook.

