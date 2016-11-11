Make America White Again: Meet Possible Members Of Trump’s Cabinet

Here is a list of some of the possible Executive Branch appointments being touted for President-elect Donald Trump‘s administration.
Meet Team Trump:
- Newt Gingrich – Secretary of State
- Rudy Giuliani – Attorney General
- Reince Priebus – Chief of Staff
- Chris Christie – Commerce Secretary
- Jeff Sessions – Defense Secretary
- Michael Flynn – National Security Adviser
- Steven Mnuchin – Treasury Secretary
