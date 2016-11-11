Make America White Again: Meet Possible Members Of Trump’s Cabinet

Here is a list of some of the possible Executive Branch appointments being touted for President-elect Donald Trump‘s administration.

Meet Team Trump:

Newt Gingrich – Secretary of State

– Secretary of State Rudy Giuliani – Attorney General

– Attorney General Reince Priebus – Chief of Staff

– Chief of Staff Chris Christie – Commerce Secretary

– Commerce Secretary Jeff Sessions – Defense Secretary

– Defense Secretary Michael Flynn – National Security Adviser

– National Security Adviser Steven Mnuchin – Treasury Secretary

SOURCE: BBC News | VIDEO & PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

