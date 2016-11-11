Extra Butter: New Horror Movie ‘Shut In’ Will Have You Sleeping With The Lights On

It’s been a great year for horror, with movies like Don’t Breathe, Lights Out, and more. The latest film that will freak you out is Shut In, starring Naomi Watts and Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things fame.

In the movie, Watts plays Mary, a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural New England after her husband dies in a horrific car accident. Her son Stephen (played by Heaton) is bound to a wheelchair and completely dependent on her. One day when one of her kids goes missing, Mary starts to think she’s being haunted. Turns out, she is.

I chatted with the actors about crafting these characters, what they do when they hear a bump in the night, and discovered a secret about Charlie’s first acting gig.

Watch the interview above. Shut In is in theaters everywhere now.