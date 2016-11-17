The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS) 12 photos Launch gallery The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS) 1. Lawd! “America’s Next Top Model” Winner Keith Carlos’ Eggplant Looks…Amazing. Source:Instagram 1 of 12 2. If Ca$h Out’s Rap Career Doesn’t Work Out, We Have Another Suggestion. Source:Instagram 2 of 12 3. Kevin Hart May Be Short, But His ________ Ain’t. Source:Instagram 3 of 12 4. Nick Jonas Done Grown Up, Huh? Source:Calvin Klein 4 of 12 5. Trey Schlongz. Source:Instagram 5 of 12 6. More Body, More Bulge with Kevin Hart. Source:Instagram 6 of 12 7. We Never Get Tired Of Breezy’s Man Parts. Source:Instagram 7 of 12 8. Good GAWD B.o.B.! Source:Instagram 8 of 12 9. Zammmmnnnn August! Source:Instagram 9 of 12 10. Jesus Be A Fence. B.o.B. & His Eggplant Are On Fleek. Source:Instagram 10 of 12 11. Gotta Love A Man In A Thong, Especially If His Name Is Jamie Foxx. Source:TMZ 11 of 12 12. Looks Like Bieber’s Working With A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’. Source:SplashNews 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Good Lord, Forgive Us: Ginuwine’s Penis Is Breaking The Internet The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS)

Have you seen Ginuwine‘s penis? We have and haven’t been the same since.

We got a little #HumpDay action as Wednesday came to a close and an alleged photo of the singer’s male member leaked online, throwing women everywhere into a state of sudden paralysis. Almost instantly, his songs “Pony,” “In Those Jeans,” and “So Anxious,” had new meaning – it was a good, good Wednesday y’all.

The photo posted was of the “no face, no case” variety, but the singer confirmed it was he the lord hath blessed when he tweeted:

Everybody keep talking about pics and all SO WHAT!!! We all trust people at times that we shouldn't won't say names as of now!!! Stay tuned — ELGIN (@Ginuwine) November 17, 2016

Apparently, someone Ginuwine knows leaked the pic. But the O.G. sex symbol didn’t seem too bothered by his penis floating around the internet – and with an endowment like his, why would he be?

A simple search of his name on Twitter will answer all your questions. For now, here are some of the best reactions to Ginuwine’s third leg.

When he talking about "Pony" but it's really a horse #Ginuwine pic.twitter.com/jvuHAPIhs8 — Zaria Love ❤ (@chrischris400) November 17, 2016

Me when I typed in " #Ginuwine " to see what the fuss was about. LOL pic.twitter.com/9dUq8bY6JG — Kae (@K_Raechelle) November 17, 2016

when you find out why Vivica A. Fox wouldn't leave #Ginuwine in the movie Juwanna Mann lol 🌚🍆 — ✨ (@vonaventure_) November 17, 2016

Thought I was going to see news about a new album not the real pony #Ginuwine pic.twitter.com/d0eee6TxJf — Alieesah Williams (@Alieesah) November 17, 2016

Turns out there wasn't anymore room for me in them jeans #Ginuwine — Momo (@Slow_Mo95) November 17, 2016

Good lord.