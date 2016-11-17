Good Lord, Forgive Us: Ginuwine’s Penis Is Breaking The Internet

The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS)
The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS)
1. Lawd! “America’s Next Top Model” Winner Keith Carlos’ Eggplant Looks…Amazing.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. If Ca$h Out’s Rap Career Doesn’t Work Out, We Have Another Suggestion.Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Kevin Hart May Be Short, But His ________ Ain’t.Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Nick Jonas Done Grown Up, Huh?Source:Calvin Klein 4 of 12
5. Trey Schlongz.Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. More Body, More Bulge with Kevin Hart.Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. We Never Get Tired Of Breezy’s Man Parts.Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Good GAWD B.o.B.!Source:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Zammmmnnnn August!Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Jesus Be A Fence. B.o.B. & His Eggplant Are On Fleek.Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Gotta Love A Man In A Thong, Especially If His Name Is Jamie Foxx.Source:TMZ 11 of 12
12. Looks Like Bieber’s Working With A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’.Source:SplashNews 12 of 12
Have you seen Ginuwine‘s penis? We have and haven’t been the same since.
We got a little #HumpDay action as Wednesday came to a close and an alleged photo of the singer’s male member leaked online, throwing women everywhere into a state of sudden paralysis. Almost instantly, his songs “Pony,” “In Those Jeans,” and “So Anxious,” had new meaning – it was a good, good Wednesday y’all.
The photo posted was of the “no face, no case” variety, but the singer confirmed it was he the lord hath blessed when he tweeted:
Apparently, someone Ginuwine knows leaked the pic. But the O.G. sex symbol didn’t seem too bothered by his penis floating around the internet – and with an endowment like his, why would he be?
A simple search of his name on Twitter will answer all your questions. For now, here are some of the best reactions to Ginuwine’s third leg.
Good lord.