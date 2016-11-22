Whip Up Some Holiday Happiness By Watching The Bloopers From ‘Cedric Takes On The Holidays’

Let this hilarious blooper reel from Walmart’s holiday campaign, “Cedric Takes on the Holidays,” serve as an official reminder of what the holidays are like with Black families. From an impromptu dance-off to flubbed lines, the original king of comedy and his fellow castmates can’t keep it together.

If you missed it, Walmart tapped comedy legend Cedric the Entertainer as well as Survivor’s Remorse star Erica Ash to help usher in the holiday season. With close to more than one million followers combined, Walmart cohesively selected the perfect mix of influencers to both represent and inspire the Walmart customer.

In a series of holiday-themed videos, the campaign captures and reflects what Walmart does best — help people around the world save money and live better, anytime and anywhere.

So before you get ready to devour that turkey, homemade mac and cheese, fresh collard greens and of course, Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato cobbler, check out this ridiculously funny video full of outtakes.

Cue the nostalgia.

