President Obama Awards Michael Jordan With Medal Of Freedom & Jokes About The Crying Meme

The Jordan crying meme has become so legendary that President Obama mentioned it when awarding Michael Jordan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

“He’s more than just a logo, more than just an internet meme,” the President jokingly said on Tuesday afternoon when he introduced the Chicago Bulls legend and Space Jam star.

President Obama: Michael Jordan is more than just an Internet meme. #CryingJordan #MedalofFreedom pic.twitter.com/I4pCgpfuqL — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 22, 2016

During Tuesday’s ceremony, President Obama presented 21 prominent people who have contributed something noteworthy to the world, whether it be in philanthropy or making huge strides in the sciences. Of course, Jordan, Obama’s favorite basketball player of all time, was honored for changing the landscape of the NBA and his business efforts. Obama would bond with the fellow Chicagoan over the ’96 Bulls and the Jordan-led Dream Team.

All of the high praise must’ve hit His Airness pretty hard. He started to tear up and Jordan crying meme 2.0 might be on the horizon.

The crying MJ meme uses a photo snapped by a photographer during Jordan’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2009 and the rest is etched in Twitter history.

