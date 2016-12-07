[Watch] Angie’s Newness: Nick Grant’s Silent Listening Party

Angie's Newness
Angie Ange | 12.07.16
Nick Grant brought his “Return of the Cool” listening party to the DMV fully equipped with headphones for the occasion. The trick was the instead of log speakers and people gathering around, Grant, powered by Urban Fetes gave everyone headphones so you can get a up close and personal listen to his upcoming tape “Return of the Cool” and Angie’s Newness was there to check it out.

