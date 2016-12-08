[Exclusive] Angie’s Newness Follows The Grand Opening Of The MGM National Harbor

Today, the biggest venue to hit Prince George’s County opens as the MGM National Harbor opens it’s doors officially for the first time. Get a behind the scenes look of venue and learn about some of the games, restaurants and concerts that will be hitting the harbor very soon.

