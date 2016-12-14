EXCLUSIVE: Cast Of ‘Collateral Beauty’ Opens Up About What Love, Time, & Death Means To Them

'Collateral Beauty' hits theaters everywhere December 16th, 2016.

More often than not, we lose sight of what’s important in life and take not just things, but people for granted. Collateral Beauty reminds us what really matters the most in life and has the ability to connect a disconnected world. It’s exactly what we need this holiday season.

In the film, Will Smith plays an advertising executive who suffers a great tragedy and retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time, and Death.

I had the opportunity to ask costars Helen Mirren, Jacob Latimore, Michael Peña, and Edward Norton what Love, Time, and Death mean to them, their personal outlets during difficult times, and more. I also discussed with Director David Frankel what he hopes you take away from the gripping film. Needless to say, all of their responses were deep, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

This film will leave you with all the feels; so grab a box of tissues, tune-in to the interview above, and reconsider what Love, Time, and Death mean to you. Collateral Beauty hits theaters everywhere December 16th, 2016.

