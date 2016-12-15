[Video] Shorty Da Prince “Christmas Trees”

We are back at it again! Check out the exclusive video of my new joint “Christmas Trees.” Share and make sure you follow my soundcloud for more exclusives!

Find Out How Your Favorite Hip-Pop Celebs Spent Their 2015 Christmas 25 photos Launch gallery Find Out How Your Favorite Hip-Pop Celebs Spent Their 2015 Christmas 1. Enjoying this Christmas with my family @domaniharris1 @_beautifulrose & @itskelsiee #HarrisChristmas2015 Source:Instagram 1 of 25 2. My Immediate family…where it started frm only missing my Great, late dad! I couldn’t ask for a better family then these 3! My big sister @michellerich46 my Rock Lady Di @diannecottlepope & my big brother Reddy Redd! There ain’t a Christmas for me without them! 👑😍👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 #Christmas2015🎅🏽💘 Source:Instagram 2 of 25 3. Rockos absolute favorite thing today was his studio equipment… He only came out to ride his bike for a minute … #MusicalKid #MPCTouch #MPKMini #RazorBike #Thankful #Grateful Source:Instagram 3 of 25 4. 🎅🏼 Source:Instagram 4 of 25 5. Princess P Source:Instagram 5 of 25 6. Major side eye 👀 Source:Instagram 6 of 25 7. I’m Norths first makeup client 💋 Source:Instagram 7 of 25 8. Merry Christmas 🎄 Mase x KoKo Source:Instagram 8 of 25 9. Merry Christmas everyone! Santa is here!!! Source:Instagram 9 of 25 10. Saylor’s first Christmas! #MerryChristmas #ChristmasJammiesOnPoint 🎄 Source:Instagram 10 of 25 11. A good father always takes the fat angle. Merry Christmas Source:Instagram 11 of 25 12. Always making me cry happy tears and catching me off guard with his beautiful words 😍🌹 #Repost @rogermathewsnj with @repostapp.・・・Had an amazing day with Jennis family celebrating this blessed day. So grateful for what life has brought my way, whether by choices, luck or fate. We are back at our quiet little hotel room and Daddy half fell asleep on the couch only to walk into the bed room to see this. Funny how moments like this strike you with a sense of realism about how lucky you are. I say luck cause that’s what it is to some degree. We have all been in positions where a bad choice could have had life altering consequences and we all know people, good people who made a snap decision to do something their subconscious told them not to with dire consequences. Whether it be getting behind the wheel when you shouldn’t or telling your self back flipping off a train trestle into the river is a good idea or a million different scenarios that can rob you of time. I guess my point is I have made some reckless choices in my life but none have cost me my life or a guilty conscious that would rob me from living and when I walk into a room and see this I say to myself how lucky are you to have made it this far and now have these two amazing girls who love you and a little man on the way. Life is but a blink of the eye. Count your blessings everyone and happy holidays. Source:Instagram 12 of 25 13. Merry Christmas everyone 🙋🏽🎅🏽🙋🏽🎅🏽 @rogermathewsnj Love, the Mathews 😍 Source:Instagram 13 of 25 14. Best Santa ever! #kissesfromthebeckhams X vb 🙏🏼💫 @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X Source:Instagram 14 of 25 15. Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckhams!!we love u!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham x vb 💫🌟🙏🏼 Source:Instagram 15 of 25 16. ‘Twas the night before Christmas… #BeCarefulSantaShesTough A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 24, 2015 at 6:38pm PST 16 of 25 17. Bash and His Daddy 😍 #MerryChristmas Source:Instagram 17 of 25 18. 😉 From our #ModernFamily to your #WhateverKindaFamilyIsYourKindaFamily we send you much love and blessings on this Christmas Eve ❤️🙏 #ExMas #HolidayFun #SantasComing Source:Instagram 18 of 25 19. Happy Holidays from our family to yours!! Source:Instagram 19 of 25 20. Source:Instagram 20 of 25 21. This life… Truly the GREATEST gift ever. Hoping you are spending time with the ones you cherish and remembering that we are ALL family. Sending love from ours to yours. Merry Christmas, everyone!! –J and J and S Source:Instagram 21 of 25 22. 🌲❤️🌲❤️🌲 Source:Instagram 22 of 25 23. Sebastian enjoying his breakfast muffin with Mr Skeleton ❤️ Source:Instagram 23 of 25 24. Now he’s feeding him a piece of paper to make Mr Skeleton better. Sebastian is obsessed with human anatomy. He likes learning about organs, bones and blood. I think I have a very special boy on my hands 😍😍😍 Source:Instagram 24 of 25 25. Merry Christmas to you all out there from the both of us today! Hahaha. Enjoy the time with the family and cherish every moment. #NoGrinchAllowedHere #LiveLaughLove Source:Instagram 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading [Video] Shorty Da Prince “Christmas Trees” Find Out How Your Favorite Hip-Pop Celebs Spent Their 2015 Christmas