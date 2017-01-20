Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret About The Birth Of His Daughter

Following Paul Walker’s death, Vin Diesel needed a reason to smile again. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage provided just that.
While the newest installment of the franchise is a fun, action-packed film to watch, it has very meaningful parts as well. Vin Diesel put his all into this project and his excitement for it is contagious.
There’s one quote in the movie that will stick with you: “It could be a wonderful world if we stopped doing bad shit to it.” We asked Vin Diesel what he thinks we should stop doing to the world this year and his answer will give you all the feels. Now, when you go to the theaters to watch the newest xXx movie, you’ll think of Paul Walker and Diesel’s daughter Pauline Sinclair.
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is in theaters everywhere today.
The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now
1. "The Fast and the Furious" Cast. (2001)
2. Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001)
3. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001)
4. Paul Walker at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001)
5. Paul Walker at the "Fast & Furious 6" world premiere. (2013)
6. Michelle Rodriguez at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001)
7. Michelle Rodriguez at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
8. Vin Diesel at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
9. Vin Diesel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
10. Jordana Brewster at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
11. Jordana Brewster at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
12. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
13. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
14. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003)
15. Ludacris and his pregnant wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
16. Tyrese and Paul Walker at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003)
17. Tyrese Gibson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
18. The "2 Fast 2 Furious" premiere. (2003)
19. Bow Wow at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006)
20. Shad Moss and fiancee Erica Mena at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
21. Sung Kang and Nathalie Kelley at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006)
22. Sung Kang at the "Furious 7" premiere.
23. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" premiere. (2006)
24. Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Fast & Furious." (2009)
25. Gal Gadot at the "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013)
26. The "Fast & Furious" premiere. (2009)
27. Elsa Pataky at the premiere of "Fast Five." (2011)
28. Elsa Pataky at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2013)
29. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the premiere of "Fast 5." (2011)
30. Dwayne Johnson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
31. The cast of "Fast Five" (2011)
32. The "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013)
33. The cast of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013)
34. The ladies of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013)
35. Nathalie Emmanuel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
36. UFC fighter Ronda Rousey at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
37. The cast of "Furious 7" at Vin Diesel's hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood. (2015)
