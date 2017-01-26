Trump Threatens to Send Feds To “Fix” Chicago; City Leaders Respond

President Trump has a new plan to deal with Chicago’s gun violence epidemic—send in the feds.

Always one for Twitter, he wrote on Tuesday: “I will send in the Feds” if they don’t fix the “horrible ‘carnage’” going on.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

It’s unclear what bringing in feds actually means, but Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had words on Trump’s proposal, CNN noted.

“A lot of the guns, you know, coming into Chicago come from out of state,” Emanuel said on Wednesday. “Federal entities are set up to deal with that. And they do. And they work with us.”

He also mentioned his past meetings with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying that he’s “been very clear about what we need to do.”

In addition, Deputy Mayor and Chief Neighborhood Development Officer Andrea Zopp spoke had words about Trump’s tweet.

“We’ve talked long and hard that policing is not the sole answer here. If they are going to have help, certainly federal support and prosecution. But also making sure that we have jobs programs, that we have infrastructure investment to create jobs. Those are the kinds of things that are really going to help on this issue,” Zopp said Wednesday. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also released a statement. “As the mayor just said a few hours ago, the Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with the DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF to boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago.” But he also admitted that he is confused as to what Trump is actually proposing, the Chicago Tribune reported. “The statement is so broad. I have no idea what he’s talking about,” Johnson added. And the White House press secretary Sean Spicer didn’t do the best job clarifying the President’s tweet. “What he wants to do is provide the resources of the federal government, and it can span a bunch of things,” Spicer said. “There’s no one thing. There can be aid, if it was requested up through the governor, through the proper channels, that the federal government can provide on a law enforcement basis.” Huh? According to CNN, there have been 38 homicides and 182 shooting incidents in the city so far in 2017.

