[Watch] Keke Palmer Plans To Sue Trey Songz For "Sexual Intimidation?"

Keke Palmer has been in the news a lot lately. This time the actress/singer reportedly plans to sue fellow artist Trey Songz over “sexual intimidation” over a music video? Lil Mo spills the tea on Keke vs. Trigga plus YG kicking it heavy with Mariah Carey?

All the deets are here on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

<strong>Keke Palmer</strong> recently visited New York City and wasn’t playing around in the city of style. The 23-year-old actress debuted some medium sized red plaits and some serious fashion. Wearing high fashion designers like <strong>Vivienne Westwood</strong>, <strong>Christian Louboutin</strong> and <strong>DKNY</strong>, she stormed the streets, ready for some serious streetstyle.

