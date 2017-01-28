2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

2016 American Music Awards – Roaming Show

Expect to See Drake Hosting Along Migos, Gucci Mane & More in Houston for The Big Game Weekend

9 hours ago

DJ Freeez
If you’re not already excited for the Big Game coming up Sunday, February 4th, Houston, TX has a lot of attractions coming their way! As you already may know, the Toronto artist, Drake has plenty of history in the city of Houston. Check out Drake’s star-studded weekend starting on the Thursday before the game.

Thurs. Feb. 2: Migos & Travis Scott
Fri. Feb. 3: Jeezy
Sat. Feb. 4: 21 Savage, Jas Prince, DJ Esco & Odell Beckham Jr.
Sun. Feb. 5: Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled & Lil Wayne

