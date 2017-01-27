Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From Part 3 Of ‘The New Edition Story’

Fans of the legendary R&B group New Edition have tuned into BET all week for every episode of the three-part miniseries The New Edition Story.

Thursday night’s finale was not only the most shocking and vulnerable of the three, but it featured some of the most memorable videos and interviews of the group’s post-NE days as solo projects Bel Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill and Bobby Brown. Check out some of the actual footage of moments that made it into part three of The New Edition Story.

Video Soul Interview

At the start of the ’90s, each member of New Edition had gone on to see separate success. BET’s Video Soul was one of the first interviews they did wherein all six members were present at the same time. Although the fans loved the mini reunion, the interview went down as one of the most tension-filled discussions ever! If you don’t believe us, just check out the slight shade being thrown between Mike Bivins and Ralph Tresvant. The movie was spot-on.

Ralph Tresvant “Sensitivity”

Ralph Tresvant was known as the lead singer of the legendary group, but part three of the film showed the star actually embarking on his solo career way later than he planned. In the episode, Ralph expressed his frustration that Bel Biv DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Bobby Brown dropped solo records before he did. Despite the delay, his single “Sensitivity” shot to number one on the charts.

Bell Biv DeVoe

"Our music is mentally hip-hop, smoothed out on the R&B tip, with a pop feel appeal to it." #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/l0hKQ8HAVK — BET (@BET) January 27, 2017

Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell had no idea what to do with their careers after NE’s monster hit “Can You Stand The Rain.” Bobby had already left the group for a super successful solo career, Ralph set out to work on his thing and Johnny Gill had taken over the R&B charts. Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis came up with the idea for Bell Biv DeVoe, with the notion that Ricky would sing while Ronnie and Mike would do the rapping. The rest is history.

Bobby Brown Haircut

Part three of the epic miniseries showed us the rise and fall of Bobby Brown as a solo artist. It also showed us how the bad boy got his signature Gumby haircut. Check it out in his video for “Every Little Step.”

Home Again Album

The group reunited once again in 1996 for their Home Again album. But fame, drugs and money were now a bigger problem than ever. Despite the drama, the album still went on to the number one spot and sold over three million copies.

Ronnie’s Wedding

One of the final scenes of the miniseries showed the guys reuniting at Ronnie DeVoe’s wedding to Blaque singer Shamari. Just like in episode three, NE got down to some of their greatest hits, leaving the crowd wanting more.

BET’s 25th Anniversary Performance

The phenomenal biopic ended with a scene we all remember: the 2005 New Edition reunion for BET’s 25th Anniversary. All six members were present and they didn’t miss one step. Needless to say, we still want more New Edition.