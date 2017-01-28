Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes History With Her 23rd Grand Slam Title

Serena Williams is once again an Australian Open champion after beating her sister Venus in straight sets on Saturday. This is now Serena’s 23rd Grand Slam title of her career.

As always, it was all love between the sisters. When Serena hit the floor in awe of her win, Venus walked over to her younger sister’s side of the net for a hug.

“This was a tough one,” Serena said in a post game interview. “I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus, she’s an amazing person — she’s my inspiration. There’s no way I would be at 23 without her — there’s no way I would be at one without her. Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player I can be and inspiring me to work hard.”

Williams’ record breaking win also makes her the oldest women’s champion at a major in the Open Era, a record she set by winning the 2016 Wimbledon title at 34 years old.

Serena Williams held up her Grand Slam winner’s trophy for an incredicle 23rd time, celebrating her unrivalled place in history. The tennis champ received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made shoes from Michael Jordan, the name most synonymous with No. 23. This wasn’t the first time Serena received props from another renowned athlete. Just last year, Lebron James and Kobe Bryant sent congratualtory messages to Serena following her Wimbledom win, calling her one of the greatest athletes of all time. Congrats Serena on your tremendous victory! IMAGE CREDIT: Getty.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: