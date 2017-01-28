Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo

If there was any doubt about Apollo Nida moving on from his marriage to Phaedra Parks, there’s now photo evidence. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed with his fiancé Sherien Almufti during a recent prison visit, she shared the photo on her Instagram page.

“Missing bae @apollonida03 love you, can’t wait to see you!! #FreeAp #TeamSherienandApollo #Apollonida,” she says.

The couple have been together for over a year, initially keeping their relationship low key. For those of you who watch ‘RHOA’ you know that Parks has also been dating too. The couple share two boys together.

From the look of things Nida and Almufti seem to be happy despite his eight-year prison sentence. And Almufti who is a Pennsylvania-based real estate agent is also breaking ground on a Middle Eastern restaurant in Philadelphia— so she seems to be keeping busy.

No word on if Almufti will actually be on ‘RHOA’, as previously reported but from the look of her Instagram page, she’s definitely watching.

RELATED STORIES:

Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks

UPDATE: Apollo Nida Responds To Phaedra Park’s Open Divorce Petition

Apollo Nida Got Engaged In Jail & His New Fiancée Will Be On ‘RHOA’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: