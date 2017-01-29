Celebrities React To President Trump’s Muslim Ban

This ban is racist and unconstitutional and illegal … — ghost (@therealstylesp) January 29, 2017

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

Sincerely, A proud Black Iranian #NoMuslimBan #NoWall #WeTooAreAmerica — Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 28, 2017

My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcome — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 28, 2017

The executive order, signed by President Trump, barred U.S. border agents from blocking anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa or green card from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application. According to Reuters. more than 170 people were denied entry to the U.S. as of Saturday night.

Twelve refugees were held at JFK Airport within hours of Trump’s order restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations. Two were released later that evening as hundreds of New Yorkers flooded Terminal 4 in protest.

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York issued an emergency stay Saturday night temporarily blocking the U.S. government from turning people away after they landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas. Thankfully, this meant many of the detainees were able to safely re-enter the U.S.

