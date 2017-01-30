Tom Brokaw Says He Wouldn’t Have A Job, ‘If I’d Been One Shade Darker’

President Trump may be waging a war against the media, but one of the most respected journalists of our time is celebrating.
NBC aired Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years on Sunday, a special highlighting and reflecting on his illustrious career. In this clip above, you can see Tom Brokaw getting emotional about race, saying, “If I’d been one shade darker, I wouldn’t have gotten any of those jobs.”
Sad that America used to be that place…and frightening that it may be returning there.
End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration
15 photos Launch gallery
End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration
1. The people have spoken.1 of 15
2. Same, same, same.2 of 15
3. Where they at tho?3 of 15
4. Sad, but probably true.4 of 15
5. Art imitating life.5 of 15
6. Bane J. Trump6 of 15
7. Facts.7 of 15
8. Being human is hard.8 of 15
9. Ever.9 of 15
10. Sounds about right.10 of 15
11. Where's Clark Kent when you need him?11 of 15
12. Welp.12 of 15
13. Or a Twilight Zone episode.13 of 15
14. That's it. That's all.14 of 15
15. The countdown begins today!15 of 15
comments – Add Yours