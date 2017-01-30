News & Gossip
Donald Trump Blames The Drama His ‘Muslim Ban’ Caused On Delta & Twitter Is Not Having It

Check out POTUS's bizarre tweets.

19 hours ago

Staff
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty


Donald Trump caused pure chaos over the weekend after implementing his immigration ban, which left millions of Muslim Americans unable to enter or re-enter the United States.

Sticking true to his “alternative facts,” the new POTUS took to Twitter to speak out about the mayhem the ban caused over the weekend. Instead of taking responsibility for the turmoil he initiated, the businessman blamed Delta Airlines, tweeting:

He continued on, defending his unprecedented decision:

Trump also announced that he’s made his decision for Supreme Court nominee:

But Twitter was not here for the “Alt-Facts” today:

Pray for America.

