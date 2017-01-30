Can You Love More Than One Person At Once?

Love is not one size fits all.

Mischa Lin and the Open Love NY polyamorous community takes this tailored rule of love into their own relationships.

Polyamory is the practice of loving more than one person at a time, and Mischa spoke to HB about the misconceptions people may have towards the lifestyle.

Mischa explained her own interest in polyamory began when she started a relationship with a married man. Even though the relationship didn’t work out, the experience made Mischa reconsider the “traditional” bounds of partnership.

“[In polyamory] We talk a lot about agreements. We talk a lot about what we are willing to give another person and we have to stick to those agreements in the same way monogamous people make agreements,” she explained.

“You can cheat in polyamory, but that means you broke an agreement previously made,” she added.

Mischa also told HB the advantages of a polyamorous connection over a monoamorous relationship.

“It gives you a way to not have to cheat. If you’re in a monogamous relationship, you won’t be able to act on love. However long that is, if you see somebody, if you feel a spark with somebody, you can’t act on it. You made the decision to close yourself off to love. Polyamory is a way for us to say, I’m not going to do that.”

You can watch more of the candid interview above.

