Get Out Of My Uterus: Texas Lawmaker Wants To Jail Women Who Have Abortions

The crusade against women’s reproductive rights continues with a Texas lawmaker working to charge women and providers with murder charges for abortions,reports.

State representative Tony Tinderholt of Alrington, Texas is proposing a bill that would take legal action against women who undergo abortion procedures.

“Right now, it’s real easy. Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child,” Tinderholt said.

The proposal bill, “would ban and criminalize abortions at any stage, direct state officials to ignore ‘any conflicting federal’ laws, and would no longer exempt pregnancies as a result of rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.’

Tinderholt believes the Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act would “force” women to be “more personally responsible” with sex.

Donna Howard, Democratic state rep from Austin said that abortion is not a decision that “should not be made by someone who has no clue what’s going on.”

And furthermore, is there no punitive action for the father’s of the children described within the bill?

The proposal is in line with Donald Trump’s recent legislative action to pull federal funding from non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortions worldwide.

RELATED LINKS

SCOTUS Hands Down Biggest Abortion Rights Verdict Since Roe v. Wade

Young Mother Shot Dead After Refusing To Have An Abortion

Say What? Trump Says Women Who Illegally Get Abortions Will Be Punished, Later Backtracks

Also On 93.9 WKYS: