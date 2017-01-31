Gabourey Sidibe Bigs Up Hamilton, But The Only Thing We Notice Is SKINTY

Hello Beautiful Staff

Gabourey Sidibe posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday morning, raving about Hamilton. The Empire-beauty boasts about seeing it for a second time, and posts a photo of some merch as well as a photo of her in the Hamilton t-shirt.

We don’t even notice Hercules Mulligan (Hamilton character) on her shirt, because we are just focused on how much smaller she looks! The Empire star admitted to working out and leading a healthier lifestyle in regards to her food decisions. Nevertheless, while she’s been at it for months, her hard work is really starting to show. While, we know the beauty has been working out and living a healthier lifestyle, we are really starting to see her weight loss.

So I saw Hamilton again as y'all know and now I won't be able to shut up about it for a very long time. I'm not even sorry cuz it goes Biggie, Tupac, and Hercules Mulligan. You'd get it, if you saw it. A photo posted by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:47am PST

The beauty poses confidently with her left hip cocked to one side, with her hand moving her hair out of her face, almost like it was taken in mid action. Serve, girl.

I am never NOT wearing a biggie shirt. And ain't never gon not neither! A photo posted by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:47pm PDT

The last time we mentioned her weight loss was back in office when she was showing off a Biggie t-shirt, while looking quite small.

#TeamBeautiful loves Gabby at any size and we are proud of her success.

