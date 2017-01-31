Entertainment
T.I.’s Bodyguard Attacked During Recent Show In Canada

16 hours ago

Staff
T.I. Performs At Abbotsford Centre

T.I. has been on the road promoting his new album with little to no drama at all – until Monday night, that is.

TMZ reports that Tip performed the last show of a 19-day run through Canada promoting his new album Us or Else: Letter to the System, when his bodyguard was stabbed while monitoring the merch table.

Reports say the security was hit at least three times in one of his calves at a club in Moncton, New Brunswick. The police arrived at the venue around 1:20 a.m., responding to a young man who had reportedly been stabbed during an altercation that broke out while the security was guarding a table selling T.I. merch.

Despite the initial shock, Tip’s bodyguard was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and was released later that night. The rapper has yet to speak out about the incident.

