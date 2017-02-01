Top 30 under 30 2017

Top 30 under 30 2017

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30 2017: Jazz Lewis

Job Title: District 24 Delegate, Maryland General Assembly
Clubs/Association: Progressive Prince George’s

Why was Jazz Nominated?

Jazz Lewis is a committed Prince Georgian who lives in Springdale with his wife Aurin. Jazz is an alumnus of the University of Maryland, graduating in 2011 with a Bachelors in Government and Politics and in 2014 with a Masters of Public Policy. After graduating, Jazz joined the Good Jobs Better Baltimore Campaign as a Community Organizer in Baltimore. During this past Presidential cycle, Jazz served as the Maryland Political Director for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s Presidential campaign, where he was responsible for organizing the various party constituencies to support the Stronger Together platform for the country.

Nominate A Young Professional To Be Honored In 93.9 WKYS’ 30 Under 30

Jazz’s core philosophy is that organized and active communities produce better outcomes for their children’s education, their local economies, and their public.

Congratulations Jazz!

