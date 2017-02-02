News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

New York City Bodegas Shut Down In Support Of Anti-Trump Protests

Find out the details.

6 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Donald Trump Holds Rally In Biloxi, Mississippi

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


Protests against Donald Trump‘s Muslim ban are still in full effect.

NBC reports that a group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across New York City in protest of President Trump’s erroneous travel ban. Sources say the mass closing will take place from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Several thousand of the neighborhood stores are reportedly owned by Yemenis and hundreds of the stores around the city are expected to take part in the protest to show how much they’re a part of the fabric of New York City. One Bronx store owner says all of his businesses will be closed on Thursday as his mother is currently stuck in Jordan, unable to move forward with her visa process.

Following the shutdown, organizers also plan to hold a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening.

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

15 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here's Twitter's reactions.

bodega , donald trump , immigrants , Muslim Ban , New York

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos