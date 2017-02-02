EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First Look At His New Film ‘Fist Fight’

Our boy Ice Cube has a hilarious new movie coming out called Fist Fight, which hits theaters on February 17.
In it, Ice Cube plays a mean teacher named Ron Strickland. On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (played by Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. After a run-in with Strickland, Cube’s character challenges Mr. Campbell to an all-out rumble after school.
I managed to get my hands on this exclusive clip from the film. Check it out above!
The Internet's Reaction To Donald Glover's Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless
