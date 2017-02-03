Did Steve Harvey Ask Real Life ‘Scandal’ Fixer To Help With His Image?

Steve Harvey could some serious help improving his image as of late, and he’s hoping that the real-life fixer behind the hit show Scandal will do just that for him.

According to New York Daily News, the talk show host hired crisis control expert Judy Smith after he was being blasted for an on-air joke demeaning Asian men and an ill-advised meeting with President Trump.

On Jan 17, Harvey apologized for implying on his show that Black and white women couldn’t possible find Asian men attractive. But he continues to defend his meeting with Trump claiming that the two discussed ways to solve issues that African-Americans, especially those living in urban areas, are facing. As we previously reported, that meeting was met with fierce community backlash that shocked Harvey and even “hurt” his feelings.

Now will Black folks ever forgive him? Who knows. But what we do know is that Smith is a beast at her job, helping rebuild the public personas of high-profile clients such as Monica Lewinsky, Paula Deen, Michael Vick, Clarence Thomas and Wesley Snipes.

So if the reports are true about her hiring, Harvey is in good hands.

