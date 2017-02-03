Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…

Bobby Shmurda has accepted yet another plea deal, which will extend his already extensive prison sentence.

According to Bossip, Shmurda admitted in court on Thursday that he attempted to smuggle a shank into jail, pleading guilty to one count of attempted promoting prison contraband, a nonviolent felony. The rapper will serve 1.3 to four years at the same time as his current sentence for conspiracy and weapons possession after telling Bronx Supreme Court Judge Marc Whitten that he did indeed try to bring a “sharp metal object” into New York’s Rikers Island jail in 2015 before cops caught him.

There are new terms and conditions that come with Bobby’s new plea deal. Under the deal’s terms, Shmurda can not appeal the sentence, and he’ll be barred from voting or serving on a jury once he gets out.

Bobby Shmurda has to serve at least six years and will be eligible for parole in 2021.