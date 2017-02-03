Entertainment
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father Over This

8 hours ago

Frank Ocean‘s dad wants his famous son to put some respeck on his name.

According to TMZ, the Grammy nominated singer is being sued by his father, Calvin Cooksey, who says his son slandered name by claiming he was a bigot. Cooksey filed the lawsuit in response to a Tumblr post that Frank wrote last summer following the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Frank wrote in the post, “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.” 

But Cooksey claims the story is untrue and claims that it has damaged his financial opportunities in film and music. He’s suing his son for $14.5 million in damages. Frank Ocean has yet to comment on his father since the controversial post.

