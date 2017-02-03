Daddy Lessons: Matthew Knowles Reportedly Found Out About Beyonce’s Pregnancy When We Did

Looks like super producer and dad to entertainers Beyonce & Solange Knowles found out Bey was expecting like all of us did.
Beyonce dropped a single maternity photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday, breaking the internet with her announcement that she is expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z.
The photo went on to be the most liked picture in IG history.
But the record-breaking photo came as a surprise to her dad, Matthew Knowles.
“I was shocked,” Knowles said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s The Insider. “Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, ‘Why is this person saying congratulations?’ Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘Go to the web.’ I didn’t know myself.”
But after the shock settled in, the grandfather expressed how happy he was to welcome two more kids into the family.
Papa Knowles also had some advice for his daughter who is performing at the Grammys next week.
“Beyoncé and I had a great conversation yesterday,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, ‘Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit.’”
