Kellyanne Conway Doubles Back On Falsified ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ Claim

Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s top advisor, took to Twitter on Friday morning to double back on comments she made during a Thursday night interview on MSNBC’s Hardball.

Conway defended Trump’s controversial travel ban and told host Chris Matthews the public should consider the “Bowling Green Massacre,” referencing a non-existent incident.

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

Conway issued the following tweet after her statement was heavily reported as false.

“I meant to say ‘Bowling Green terrorists’ as reported here,” she wrote, linking to a 2013 ABC News article.

The Hill writes:

“Conway’s tweet links to a 2013 ABC News article that referred to the discovery two “al Qaeda-Iraq terrorists living as refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky” which prompted the FBI to investigate improvised explosive devices (IEDs) collected from war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan for fingerprints from suspected terrorists.

The two men were indicted for allegedly attempting to send weapons to Iraq “for the purpose of killing U.S. soldiers.” The story refers to the overhaul of the U.S.’s refugee screening system in 2011 after the two men were found to be mistakenly admitted to the U.S.”

Conway’s embarrassing blunder highlights the Trump administration’s clumsy approach to disseminate a dark agenda. In speaking with the press, government officials need to be factual, especially in terms of policy that directly affects national security.

Hopefully, Conway will stop trying to make “alternative facts” a thing.

