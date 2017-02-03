GiuseppeWhatsGood? Nicki Minaj Calls Out The Fashion Designer For Racism And Disrespect

Nicki Minaj is going to let you use her as inspiration without showing her those dollar signs. The singer took to Twitter to tell off and expose the the Fashion Designer.

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

The singer took to Twitter to tell off the Fashion Designer who apparently once considered Nicki his muse.

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Giuseppe has been collaborating with celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez, who recently released her line.

Rose Gold goodness… the #Lynda bootie from my new line #GiuseppexJennifer in stores now!! #shoeicide #shoelover #shoeheaven A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

However, he’s throwing some shade at Nicki…

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

But she didn’t cry about it…she just got really real on Twitter and called him out on his BS.

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Tell.that.man.girl.

Rather than feeling helpless, Nicki did what anyone would do. Partner with her friends (or in her case, her Barbz) to pressure the swindling designer to do the right thing: give her what she’s indebted.

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

One Twitter user even called out Giuseppe for having 23 shoes after her name!

In total there are 23 different shoes named after her #RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood pic.twitter.com/jIw94bAXi0 — Tom Ford (@ThatShadyCunt) February 3, 2017

She created a hilarious Twitter poll that already has over 25K results, asking if Giuseppe should give her some dough.

Take the poll. Should Giuseppe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

It’s not about the money for Nicki. It’s about the principal. She even made a great suggestion.

Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

The Trinidadian queen took it even a step further. Turning a sad situation into an opportunity to enact change.

#GiuseppeWhatsGood I'll match whatever you give to #StJudesChildrensHospital up to half a million dollars. 😊👑 #23PairsOfSneakersLater yikes — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

She brought up several good points. This is bigger than just hurt over a lack of a collaborative spirit.

Women are always shamed by other when speaking up in the work place. That's why women cont. to earn less. Jada spoke up & Oscars madeAchange — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Women are consistently treated with different sense of respect within the entertainment industry and it shows.

Scarlett spoke on her pay vs. her male co-stars & was shamed by other women as well. WakeUp! This is our work place! Just like u have yours! — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

You wouldn’t do this, would you?

Just imagine if I walked into your office building & told you not to take a meeting with your boss regarding a deserved pay increase. lol — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Of course you would not.

This isn't a sneaker. Zanotti spoke to me on the first sneaker. But 23 pairs of sneakers later & u still don't wanna break bread?!?! 😩🤔yikes — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Beauties, do you think Nicki Minaj deserves a check for the sneaker inspiration?

Take our poll.

