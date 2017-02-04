Lawyers Claim Cop Who Killed Laquan Mcdonald Was ‘Sacrificed To Angry Mob’

An attorney for officer Jason Van Dyke, who fatally shot Laquan Mcdonald 16 times in 2014, alleged Friday that his client was “sacrificed to an angry mob” in another attempt to dismiss first-degree murder charges, reports the Chicago Tribune.
From Chicago Tribune:
Attorneys for Officer Jason Van Dyke filed a second motion Friday to throw out the first-degree murder charges, saying that Cook County prosecutors “essentially misinformed” the grand jury in their haste to secure an indictment before video of the shooting was released by court order.
“There was a rush to sacrifice Jason Van Dyke to the angry mob that was out there,” attorney Daniel Herbert told a judge as the suspended officer stood by his side in Judge Vincent Gaughan’s courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. “The state’s attorney made the decision that she needed to get a first-degree indictment out as quick as possible. … The grand jury was deceived on critical issues.”
…The dashboard camera video of the white police officer shooting the black teen has caused a firestorm of controversy and led to a blistering report by the U.S. Justice Department that portrayed a broken Police Department in which officers commit misconduct and use excessive force with little fear of repercussions. The video showed Van Dyke opening fire within seconds of exiting his police SUV as McDonald walked away from police with a knife in his hand…Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is seeking to fire Van Dyke and four other officers whose accounts did not match the video.
Judge Vincent Gaughan decided against ruling on either motion to dismiss charges, saying any arguments about the subject would happen in an open court. Van Dyke is expected back in court on March 23, reports CBS Chicago.
SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, CBS Chicago
SEE ALSO:
Chicago Cop Wants Laquan McDonald Murder Charge Dropped
Two Years After Laquan McDonald’s Death, Activists Call On Mayor To Step Down
National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]
National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]
1. img_26321 of 28
2. img_26362 of 28
3. img_26403 of 28
4. img_26474 of 28
5. img_26415 of 28
6. img_26306 of 28
7. img_26197 of 28
8. img_26188 of 28
9. img_26139 of 28
10. img_260010 of 28
11. img_260311 of 28
12. img_265212 of 28
13. img_268613 of 28
14. img_268314 of 28
15. img_267315 of 28
16. img_267416 of 28
17. img_267717 of 28
18. img_267818 of 28
19. img_267019 of 28
20. img_266720 of 28
21. img_265821 of 28
22. img_264822 of 28
23. 10404105_10100670997208100_3095015205826625303_n23 of 28
24. 10367145_10100670971349920_4253491162030052669_n24 of 28
25. 10850302_10100670969743140_3972135672089985527_n25 of 28
26. 10868054_10100670966744150_4841528652198385700_n26 of 28
27. 10857890_10100670963770110_5056890011998418936_n27 of 28
28. 10846266_10100670963086480_3972902247118772446_n28 of 28