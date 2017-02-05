Werk! Gabrielle Union Slays The March Cover Of ‘Women’s Health’

Gabrielle Union is the killing it on the March cover Of Women’s Health. In a white crop top and orange bikini bottoms, the Being Mary Jane actress is showing all her assets—and looking good doing it.
Not too shabby for a 44-year-old woman!
In the issue, Union sounds off about a range of issues, including how she stays looking so young:
“I get asked all the time how I look so young. I don’t like needles. I’m not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face… I’m not there yet. I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don’t smoke, and I don’t have a hard life. Of course, as I’ve aged, everything on my body hurts! My hips, back, shoulders—lots of aches and pains. I dye my hair and people say, ‘You look young,’ but my gray hairs are saying, ‘She’s old as f-ck!’”
Her best anti-aging secret:
“My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell, no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses, or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”
Folks who love to hate:
“Mean girls become mean women, and mean guys. This is not gender specific…it’s just mean people. We live in this age of where everyone is trying to “out-snark” everyone…but the reality is, mean people have low self-esteem. I always say, ‘I’ve never met a hater whose life I wish I had.’ The biggest, easiest way to broadcast to the world that you’re insecure, and that somebody has power over you, is to be a mean girl towards that person.”
Why exercise is so crucial for her health:
“I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death. I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”
In addition, Union shared a video talking about why she doesn’t worry too much about diet and exercise but tries to keep things under control. (Must be nice Gabby! LOL) She also admitted to having a love affair with bacon.
Looking good Gabby and giving us all kinds of #BodyGoals!
I showed y'all my Women's Health cover but I also wanted to show you what happens when you stop working out for a couple months and commit to bacon and cocktails… I've only been back in the gym 2 weeks and I wanted to show you guys some of the new exercises I'm learning to try and challenge myself and switch it up. This one was the toughest for me but I felt strong asf afterward. So, here I am… perfectly imperfect, doing my best. If you wanna see the rest of my workout and where exactly that bacon went check out my IG story. And yes I did follow up this workout with 🌮 🌮… sue me 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
