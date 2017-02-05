Werk! Gabrielle Union Slays The March Cover Of ‘Women’s Health’

is the killing it on the March cover Of Women’s Health. In a white crop top and orange bikini bottoms, the Being Mary Jane actress is showing all her assets—and looking good doing it.

Not too shabby for a 44-year-old woman!

I’ve got something to CONFESS…I’m on the March cover of @womenshealthmag! Pick up their first-ever CONFESSIONS issue where I spill on staying fit, looking young, and my dream of a bacon-scented candle #whconfessions A photo posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:29am PST

In the issue, Union sounds off about a range of issues, including how she stays looking so young:

“I get asked all the time how I look so young. I don’t like needles. I’m not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face… I’m not there yet. I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don’t smoke, and I don’t have a hard life. Of course, as I’ve aged, everything on my body hurts! My hips, back, shoulders—lots of aches and pains. I dye my hair and people say, ‘You look young,’ but my gray hairs are saying, ‘She’s old as f-ck!’”

Her best anti-aging secret:

“My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell, no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses, or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”

Folks who love to hate:

“Mean girls become mean women, and mean guys. This is not gender specific…it’s just mean people. We live in this age of where everyone is trying to “out-snark” everyone…but the reality is, mean people have low self-esteem. I always say, ‘I’ve never met a hater whose life I wish I had.’ The biggest, easiest way to broadcast to the world that you’re insecure, and that somebody has power over you, is to be a mean girl towards that person.”

Why exercise is so crucial for her health:

“I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death. I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”

44 ❤ A photo posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

In addition, Union shared a video talking about why she doesn’t worry too much about diet and exercise but tries to keep things under control. (Must be nice Gabby! LOL) She also admitted to having a love affair with bacon.

These are my confessions 🎶 (cue the Usher) @womenshealthmag A video posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

Looking good Gabby and giving us all kinds of #BodyGoals!

RELATED NEWS:

Gabrielle Union Launches Black Women’s Hair Care Line ‘Flawless’

Thandie Newton Stuns On The Cover Of ‘Jones’ Magazine

Women In Black: Taraji P. Henson And Jennifer Lopez Bring It On Latest W Magazine Cover

Also On 93.9 WKYS: