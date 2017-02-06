An 8-Year-Old Florida Boy Fatally Shoots His Younger Sister & Injures His Little Brother

A 5-year old Florida girl has died from a gunshot wound at her family’s apartment on Saturday after her 8-year-old brother accidentally shot her.
The Daily Mail reports that Serenity Alle, died at the scene from the gunshot wound after her brother fired a single shot, which killed her and gave his brother a non-life-threatening wound. Authorities say the children’s mother had left for an unspecified amount of time to go to the store when the fatal incident occurred.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Chris Butler told reporters, “We believe, in the absence of any other information being developed, that unfortunately this is a tragic unfortunate accidental shooting. You could just tell from [the neighbors] expression, their eyes and everything. It’s not very pleasant to go through this investigation at all. It’s tragic.”
No word on how the child got access to the gun, or whether it had been properly stored and secured. However, the incident is under investigation to see if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.
HBO’s 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets Screening Put Gun Reform Front & Center
1. On Tuesday, November 17, HBO hosted an invite-only screening event of its new film 3½ Minutes, Ten Bullets in New York City
2. Dr. Jelani Cobb moderated a discussion with Davis’ Parents, Lucy McBath and Ron Davis.
3. Dr. Jelani Cobb moderated a discussion with Davis’ Parents, Lucy McBath and Ron Davis.
4. Dr. Jelani Cobb moderated a discussion with Davis’ Parents, Lucy McBath and Ron Davis.
5. Joshua Bennett of The Strivers Row performed a poem dedicated to Jordan Davis.
6. The interactive “My Life Matters Because” Art Wall inside the Schomburg Center in Harlem
7. The interactive “My Life Matters Because” Art Wall inside the Schomburg Center in Harlem
8. The interactive “My Life Matters Because” Art Wall inside the Schomburg Center in Harlem
9. The interactive “My Life Matters Because” Art Wall inside the Schomburg Center in Harlem
10. The interactive “My Life Matters Because” Art Wall inside the Schomburg Center in Harlem
11. Guests enjoy a cocktail hour & reception prior to the screening.
