Student Attacked For Wearing “Make America Great Again” Hat And Gets Suspended

With all of the drama happening in America following Donald Trump ‘s nightmare week as POTUS, even young kids are feeling the wrath.

The Daily Mail reports that a sixth grader was suspended for being beaten up on a school bus for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Gavin was both physically and verbally attacked on a St. Louis school bus for wearing the controversial cap and it was all caught on camera. When the boy arrived on the bus, several students with one yelling “you want to build a wall? You want to build a f****** wall?” Then punches were thrown.

After the altercation, Gavin was suspended, even though he was the victim in the situation and his mother Christina Cortina is outraged. She told reporters, “As a parent, it’s so upsetting. I feel like my son was made an example of, it was a tricky situation, it was politically charged.”



Gavin says that the bully “kept hitting me and backing me up by the window of the bus, and so I just had to push him out.” A Parkway School District spokesperson said the fight was investigated and that all students involved have faced consequences. The district also plans to sit all the students down and reach a peaceful understanding about the incident and politics.

Do you think Gavin should continue wearing the 'politically charged' hat to school?