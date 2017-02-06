Entertainment
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black Women Resurface

4 hours ago

Staff
The New Edition Story BET AMC Screenings Tour, New York

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


Woody McClain shined as Bobby Brown in BET’s The New Edition Story, but like many other actors, he’s in danger of quickly falling from grace.

According to Bossip, McClain had some not-so-great things to say about Black women before fame entered the picture. The site reports he tweeted out statements like “white is right” and “black girls are soooo overrated,” even though he’s been in a relationship with a Black woman for 10 years.

In an attempt to defend himself, McClain retweeted a young woman who pointed out his dating history with the hashtag “#Facts.” The woman wrote, “So y’all just gonna believe anything yah read online? Fact checking will show you he had a black woman for almost ten yrs.” But do his actions negate his words in this case?

The same report says he’s “since wiped his Twitter account nearly clean.” Tweet us your thoughts.

