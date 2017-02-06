News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The Internet goes Gaga over Lady Gaga's Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime Show performance.

7 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Lady Gaga jumped from the rafters, somersaulted in the sky and dazzled in a sparkling Versace leotard all without even smudging her lipstick during her Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last night. Gaga transitioned through her top hits Bad Romance, Poker Face, Born This Way and recent single Million Reasons, with effortless poise and plenty of stank face. The performance was highlighted by a unique light drones show that lit up the sky.

But it wouldn’t be a world event with the Internets turning every moment into a meme. Get into the best remixes of Gaga’s performance when you keep scrolling.

Wait a damn min! #ladyGaga #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme

A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on

#PressPlay she was like bye Felicia! 🙋🏼

A video posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

This is hilarious 😂😂 #LadyGaga #Halftimeshow #Gaga #superbowl Repost from @sexistings

A video posted by Gris Lozoya (@intoxicatedcasper) on

😂😂😂😂 @iamtanishathomas omg the Virgo in me be ready! #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme

A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on

We see you😂 #Superbowl #Halftime

A photo posted by Robin's Unique Boutique (@robinsboutique) on

RELATED STORIES:

Lady Gaga To Transform Into Donatella Versace For American Crime Story

Lady Gaga To Sing National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Lady Gaga

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos