#BlackHistoryMonth Mix Honors Barack Obama’s Eclectic Musical Taste

"Thanks Obama" mixes funk, soul, hip-hop, R&B, jazz from the contemporary to the classic.

11 hours ago

Staff
President Barack Obama 2nd Inaugural

With Barack Obama‘s historic presidency ending just before the start of Black History Month, Screens And Rhymes collaborated with DJ Thaddeus Jeffries to create this playlist honoring the 44th president. Considering how things are going with number 45, Americans are more thankful for his predecessor than ever before.

This 42 track mix was curated from Barack’s own Presidential playlists, the long line of artists that visited the White House during his term, and the film Southside With You.

Screens And Rhymes called President Obama “the greatest pop culture President of all time,” for his support of popular music and the arts during his tenure. “Thanks Obama” mixes funk, soul, hip-hop, R&B, jazz from the contemporary to the classic.” Enjoy cuts from Beyoncé, Nas and Young Jeezy are represented, to Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye and The O’Jays.

Check out the playlist and enjoy:
1. Black President –  Nas

2. My President – Young Jeezy

3. Neighbors – J Cole

4. Angels – Chance the Rapper

5. So Ambitious – Jay-Z

6. The Greatest – KING

7. Woo – Erykah Badu

8. Good Man (DJ Theory Edit) – Raphael Saadiq

9. Classic Man (King Most Redirection) – Jidenna

10. You’re All I Need to Get By (feat. Mary J Blige) – Method Man

11. Keep on Movin – Soul II Soul

12. Lovely Day (DJ Eleven Edit) – Bill Withers

13. Let’s Stay Together (feat. Barack Obama) – Al Green

14. Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Stevie Wonder

15. Funky President – James Brown

16. Rock Steady – Aretha Franklin

17. Basketball – Kurtis Blow

18. Miss You Much – Janet Jackson

19. Move on Up – Curtis Mayfield

20. Touch the Sky – Kanye West

21. What’s Going On (House Mix) – Marvin Gaye

22. UMI Says – Mos Def

23. I Love Music – The O’Jays

24. Workin Day N Night – Michael Jackson

25. I Would Die 4 You – Prince

26. Smooth Sailin – Leon Bridges

27. Sinnerman – Nina Simone

28. My favorite things-  John Coltrane

29. Way Down in the Hole – Tom Waits

30. Trapped by a thing called Love – Denise LaSalle

31. So much trouble in the world – Bob Marley

32. Amazing Grace/Tribute to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church  – Barack Obama

32. Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean) – Beyonce

33. Woman, Etc. (King Most Redirection) – Nina Simone

34. Alright – Ledisi

35. Memories Live – Talib Kweli

36. So Very Hard to Go – Tower of Power

37. Forrest Gump – Frank Ocean

38. Blackman Know Yourself (The Roots Remix) – Fela Kuti

39. Family Affair – Sly & The Family Stone

40. Alright – Kendrick Lamar

41. Say Yes – Floetry

42. Nothing Even Matters (feat. D’Angelo) – Lauryn Hill

