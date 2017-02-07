93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: L. Wesley Weston

Job Title: Policy and Procedure Analyst

Organizations/Groups: American Bar Association, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Hyattsville City Council Commission.

Why Was Weston Nominated:

Mr. Weston has made great strides since relocating to the DMV back in 2009. His career started with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, then the United States Senate, Library of Congress and now the FDA. As a policy and procedure analyst, Mr. Weston is a department head of a large program with the Center for Drug Research and Evaluation. Mr. Weston has also made strides with his consulting firm specializing in event management and restaurant consulting. If those things were not enough, Mr. Weston is making headway with the Hyattsville City Council. Many may know him as “Mr. Wes” since he burst on the music scene in 2013.