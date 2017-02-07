L. Wesley Weston

L. Wesley Weston

Photo by L. Wesley Weston

30 Under 30
Home > 30 Under 30

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: L. Wesley Weston

49 mins ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
L. Wesley Weston

Source: L. Wesley Weston / L. Wesley Weston

Job Title: Policy and Procedure Analyst

Organizations/Groups: American Bar Association, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Hyattsville City Council Commission.

Why Was Weston Nominated:

Mr. Weston has made great strides since relocating to the DMV back in 2009. His career started with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, then the United States Senate, Library of Congress and now the FDA. As a policy and procedure analyst, Mr. Weston is a department head of a large program with the Center for Drug Research and Evaluation. Mr. Weston has also made strides with his consulting firm specializing in event management and restaurant consulting. If those things were not enough, Mr. Weston is making headway with the Hyattsville City Council. Many may know him as “Mr. Wes” since he burst on the music scene in 2013.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

5 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: L. Wesley Weston

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

L. Wesley Weston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos