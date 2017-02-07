NEW Chance the Rapper “Same Drugs” Video

Chance the Rapper just released a visual for a song off his Coloring Book album – watch “Same Drugs” here:

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 16 photos Launch gallery Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 1. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 1 of 16 2. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 2 of 16 3. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 3 of 16 4. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 4 of 16 5. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 5 of 16 6. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 6 of 16 7. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 7 of 16 8. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 8 of 16 9. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 9 of 16 10. 14762037331275 10 of 16 11. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 11 of 16 12. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 12 of 16 13. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 13 of 16 14. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 14 of 16 15. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 15 of 16 16. Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre