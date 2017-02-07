Shorty Da Prince
Home > Shorty Da Prince

NEW Chance the Rapper “Same Drugs” Video

10 hours ago

Shorty Da Prince
Leave a comment

Chance the Rapper just released a visual for a song off his Coloring Book album – watch “Same Drugs” here:

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre

16 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre

Chance The Rapper Showers Blessings At The Fox Theatre

Chance The Rapper , Music , video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos