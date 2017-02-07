iLL Brown

iLL Brown

Photo by iLL Brown

New Music
Home > New Music

[Listen] Ill Brown Brings Freddie Gibbs, G-Wiz & BJ The Chicago Kid Together For “Friends”

3 hours ago

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment
Ill Brown "Friends" Cover

Source: iLL Brown / iLL Brown

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Chicago Producer iLL Brown of TeamBackPack returns with the 1st leak off his new Ep entitled “Don’t Forget The Dope” comprised of unreleased material from Hip-hop heavy weights such as Freddie Gibbs, BJ The Chicago Kid, Casey Veggies and many more! Release Scheduled for fall 2017.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

iLL Brown has produced for some of HipHop’s elite including Freddie Gibbs, Dom Kennedy, Casey Veggies, Slim Thug, Bun B and many more! If you’re not in tune with this Chicago legend then get familiar!

 

Related: Freddie Gibbs’ Sexual Assault Charges Were Dropped

Related: Watch Common & BJ The Chicago Kid’s Stirring BLM Performance On ‘The Tonight Show’

Celebrities React To The Atlanta Falcons' Epic Super Bowl Loss

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Atlanta Falcons' Epic Super Bowl Loss

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Atlanta Falcons’ Epic Super Bowl Loss

Celebrities React To The Atlanta Falcons' Epic Super Bowl Loss

bj the chicago kid , Freddie Gibbs , G-Wiz , Ill Brown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos