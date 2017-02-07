[Listen] Ill Brown Brings Freddie Gibbs, G-Wiz & BJ The Chicago Kid Together For “Friends”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Chicago Producer iLL Brown of TeamBackPack returns with the 1st leak off his new Ep entitled “Don’t Forget The Dope” comprised of unreleased material from Hip-hop heavy weights such as Freddie Gibbs, BJ The Chicago Kid, Casey Veggies and many more! Release Scheduled for fall 2017.

iLL Brown has produced for some of HipHop’s elite including Freddie Gibbs, Dom Kennedy, Casey Veggies, Slim Thug, Bun B and many more! If you’re not in tune with this Chicago legend then get familiar!