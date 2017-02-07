Listen To The Very First Episode Of Larenz Tate’s Podcast ‘Bronzeville’ Right Here

Larenz Tate‘s “podcast movie” Bronzeville is finally live, and you can listen to the first episode of the exciting new 10-part series right here on Global Grind.
In the hour-long premiere episode of Bronzeville, Jimmy Tillman, a Black kid who’s killed a white strike breaker in self-defense, flees rural Arkansas and comes to Bronzeville.
Laurence Fishburne, Omari Hardwick, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tika Sumpter, Wood Harris, and many more great actors bring this riveting story, set in 1940s Chicago, to life.
Listen to ‘Bronzeville’ above.
