Listen To The Very First Episode Of Larenz Tate’s Podcast ‘Bronzeville’ Right Here

Bella Ramalho

Larenz Tate‘s “podcast movie” Bronzeville is finally live, and you can listen to the first episode of the exciting new 10-part series right here on Global Grind.

In the hour-long premiere episode of Bronzeville, Jimmy Tillman, a Black kid who’s killed a white strike breaker in self-defense, flees rural Arkansas and comes to Bronzeville.

