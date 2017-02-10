Kodak Black Taps ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl To Star In His New Video

Couldn't care less, boo👋💋 #daniellepeskowitz #daniellebregoli #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #imwithher #maluew #imwithbhadie A photo posted by I LOVE DANI💖 (@im_with_bhadie) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:18am PST

The internet proved once again how easy it can change someone’s life. This time, it’s all about the latest viral star, Danielle Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Ousside…How Bout Dah?” girl.

Bregoli went from a teen with an attitude to being followed around by TMZ in just a matter of weeks. But her latest move may be her biggest come-up yet. Kodak Black just dropped the video for his track “Everything 1k,” and it features Danielle in every single frame, lip-syncing, posing over a Rolls-Royce, flashing cash and pretending to pull triggers.

The video comes just days after the 13-year-old was nearly arrested for punching a passenger Monday night on a Spirit Airlines flight.

What a world we live in.

Check out Kodak’s “Everything 1k” featuring Danielle above.